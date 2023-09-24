Sunday, September 24, 2023
Cement exports up by 130.24 percent in two months

Cement exports up by 130.24 percent in two months
September 24, 2023
ISLAMABAD - The ex­ports of cement witnessed an increase of 130.24 per cent during the first two months of the financial year 2023-24, as against the ex­ports of the correspond­ing month of last year. The cement exports from the country were recorded at $39.641 million during July-August (2023-24) against the exports of $17.217 mil­lion during July- August (2022-23), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In terms of quantity, the exports of cement also surged by 198.15 per cent, going up from 329,157 met­ric tons to 981,395 metric tons, according to the data. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of cement increased by 102.74 per cent during the month of August 2023 as compared to the same month of last year. The exports of cement from the country during August 2023 were recorded at $23.496 million against the exports of $11.589 million in August 2022. On a month-on-month basis, exports of cement in­creased by 45.53 per cent during August 2023 when compared to the exports of $16.145 million in July 2023, the PBS data revealed.

