Sunday, September 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

China sentences Uyghur scholar to life in jail

China sentences Uyghur scholar to life in jail
Agencies
September 24, 2023
International

BEIJING-A prominent Uyghur academic has been reportedly jailed for life by China for “endangering state security”.
Rahile Dawut’s sentence was confirmed after she appealed against a 2018, according to the US-based Dui Hua Foundation rights group. The 57-year-old professor lost her appeal this month. China has been accused of crimes against humanity against the Uyghur population and other mostly-Muslim ethnic groups in Xinjiang. Human rights groups believe China has detained more than one million Uyghurs against their will over the past few years in a large network of what the state calls “re-education camps”.
It has sentenced hundreds of thousands to prison terms. “The sentencing of Professor Rahile Dawut is a cruel tragedy, a great loss for the Uyghur people, and for all who treasure academic freedom,” said John Kamm, executive director of the Dui Hua Foundation. He called for her immediate release and safe return to her family. Her daughter, Akeda Pulati, said that she worried about her mother every day.

Action taken against two policemen over faulty investigation in double murder case

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1695441339.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023