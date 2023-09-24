Commissioner visits Rakh Dhamial Graveyard to review construction work

Rawalpindi-Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Saturday visited Rakh Dhamial Graveyard and inspected construction work.

The Commissioner also visited the area in the graveyard reserved for the minorities.

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi Chaudhry Amjad and Municipal Officer Raffaqat Gondal were also present on this occasion. Rakh Dhamial Graveyard is serving the burial needs of Rawalpindi city, the Commissioner said adding that 100 kanals area of the graveyard had been allocated exclusively for the minorities.

All-out efforts are made to protect the rights of the minorities in Pakistan and the minorities have full religious freedom in Pakistan, he said. Inter-faith harmony helps promote an atmosphere of love and brotherhood in the society, the Commissioner said.

Proper space for a grave is allotted in Rakh Dhamial graveyard, the Commissioner said and informed that a number is also allotted to each grave. He also directed the officials concerned to keep a complete record of the burial.

A block would also be allocated in the Rakh graveyard for the cantonment, he said and informed that a bus and ambulance service is operational for burial.

Liaquat Ali Chatta also reviewed the water facility in the graveyard.

He directed the authorities to swiftly complete the construction work, particularly in the area reserved for the minorities in Rakh graveyard.