COP28’s crucial role

‘Climate change’ has transformed in recent years from a remote worry to a present danger that affects every region of the world. As we see more frequent and extreme weather events, rising global temperatures, and the devastation caused by environmental degradation, it is clear that addressing climate change is urgent. We must examine the necessity of international cooperation in the battle against climate change and how it is related to the crucial issue of food security. We must comprehend the significance of COP28 in our shared effort to create a sustainable future that guarantees everyone has access to wholesome food.

Every area of our life is impacted by the problem of climate change, which knows no boundaries. This enormous task cannot be taken on by one country alone. To provide a forum for countries to discuss and put climate change mitigation strategies into action, this is precisely why the Conference of the Parties (COP) was founded. COP28, the 28th iteration of this crucial gathering, is poised to fundamentally alter how we as a world respond to climate change.

The Paris Agreement’s implementation is the main item on the COP28 agenda. With the help of this historic agreement, global warming is to be kept far below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Significant cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, a switch to renewable energy sources, and the adoption of sustainable practises across businesses are all necessary to meet this goal. But the success of these initiatives hinges on a planned, international reaction.

The ethos of COP28 is based on the idea of equity. It acknowledges that marginalised and vulnerable communities, many of which have made the smallest contributions to the problem, are disproportionately affected by climate change’s effects. Therefore, it is crucial for wealthy countries to take the lead in decreasing emissions and helping developing countries switch to cleaner, more sustainable development pathways.

Additionally, COP28 offers a crucial chance to address the critical issue of climate finance. For developing countries to successfully adapt to the changing climate and put mitigation policies in place, adequate finance is crucial. Financial commitments from wealthy nations must not only be kept, but also promptly honoured. Transparent systems for the effective distribution of funding must also be put in place.

Let’s focus on the related issue of food security right now. The difficulties of feeding an expanding global population are made worse by climate change. Agricultural systems are disrupted and crop yields are decreased as a result of rising temperatures, unpredictable weather, and catastrophic events. Communities in many places must adjust to new growing conditions to avoid facing food shortages as a result of climate change.

The topic of food security is not one that can be discussed separately from the discussion of climate change. Global food systems are severely impacted by the effects of global warming. The ability of the globe to feed its population is seriously threatened by crop failures, water shortages, and interruptions in food supply systems.

It is impossible to stress the importance of tackling the climate crisis and how closely it relates to food security. We have a little window of time to prevent the most catastrophic effects of climate change, including those on food security, according to a recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment. This window is shrinking quickly.

This time around, COP28 presents Pakistan with an opportunity, along with other countries, to prioritise climate-smart agriculture practises. This entails advocating for crop varieties resistant to drought, effective water management, and sustainable farming practises. By doing this, Pakistan may strengthen its population’s food security in a changing environment while also reducing emissions.

Communities in Pakistan, like many other nations, are disproportionately impacted by food insecurity as a result of climate change. The COP28 can act as a forum for debates about allocating climate finance to these communities, assisting them in adjusting to the changing agricultural environment and ensuring access to wholesome food.

We have a significant impact on how the problem of food waste is handled across the supply chain. The topic of reducing food waste should be discussed at COP28 because doing so can result in better resource management and less strain on the food chain.

Cross-sector cooperation may be encouraged by our nation’s participation in COP28 with other nations. This partnership may spark creative answers that help Pakistan and the entire world achieve climate goals while maintaining food security.

Unquestionably, COP28 is important in determining how the world responds to climate change, but we must make sure that it doesn’t ignore the growing issues with food security. Pakistan, a country that is particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change on agriculture, has a crucial role to play in the conversation about these issues. Even in the midst of climate difficulties, it is our joint responsibility to make sure that everyone has access to wholesome food. It is a moral and strategic necessity for the welfare of the people of Pakistan and the entire world to address food security in the context of climate change.