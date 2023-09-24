Dialysis unit unveiled at DHQ Hospital Wana

Peshawar - A Dialysis Unit was unveiled at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) in Wana in the Lower South Waziristan tribal district on Saturday. The inauguration was conducted by Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Nasir Khan and District Police Officer Farmanullah, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Yasir Salman Kundi, Deputy District Health Officer Dr. Irfan, and area elders.

Dr. Hamad Mehmood, the medical superintendent of DHQ Hospital, provided a briefing to the guests on the occasion, stating that dialysis services would be offered free of charge. Residents have hailed the inauguration of the unit, as they used to face financial and other challenges for treatment in the past.