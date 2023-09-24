Different projects in Faisalabad reviewed

FAISALABAD - Deputy Secretary to Chief Minister (CM) Ali Raza has visited Faisalabad here on Saturday and reviewed various projects. He visited the site of old vegetable market near Sabina Cinema where Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh briefed him about the project. The DC said that 43 kanals and 8 marlas land of old vegetable market was designated for establishment of a public park. He said that Rs 320 million would be spent on the park and physi­cal work would be started soon on this project. The park would comprise of a wall, walkway track, out­door gym set, recreational sites for children, foun­tains, gardenpublic and washrooms.