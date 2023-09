LAHORE - In the Sindh Softball Association’s marathon elections meeting, the Commissioner Karachi Mu­hammad Saleem Rajput was elected as Patron-in-Chief of the association while Muham­mad Ali Shah, Fatima Lakhani, Omar Saeed, Syed Wasim Hashmi emerged as patrons. Besides, Municipal Commis­sioner of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Syed Afzal Zaidi has been elected as Chair­man, while Dr Farhan Essa is the new president of the as­sociation and Huma Bukhari uncontested chairperson.