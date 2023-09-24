Fertiliser dealers fined for overcharging  

LARKANA - On the direction of the Deputy Commissioner Larkana, the Assistant Commissioner Larkana Muhammad Arslan Chaudhry, on Saturday visited urea dealers and imposed fine on not displaying rate list as well as overcharging. Assistant Commissioner Larkana fined some dealers for overcharging on Urea during a crackdown and. not displaying rate list. He warned of continuing action against those found guilty of making money through unfair means. He also appealed to the public for reporting dealers and distributors involved in overcharging.