Fesco lineman tortured during recovery

FAISALABAD - The power defaulters allegedly tortured a lineman of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) in the area of Sadar Jhang police station. Fesco Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said on Saturday that LM Muhammad Asghar visited residence of a consumer, Nasir for recovery of arrears worth Rs 151,403 but the defaulters, including Ghulam Murtaza and Saleem Ullah attacked and severely tortured him. As a result, the limeman received injuries and submitted a complaint to area police for registration of a case against the accused.