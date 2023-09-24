Fesco lineman tortured during recovery

FAISALABAD - The power defaulters allegedly tortured a lineman of the Faisalabad Electric Sup­ply Company (Fesco) in the area of Sa­dar Jhang police station. Fesco Spokes­man Tahir Sheikh said on Saturday that LM Muhammad Asghar visited resi­dence of a consumer, Nasir for recovery of arrears worth Rs 151,403 but the defaulters, including Ghulam Murtaza and Saleem Ullah attacked and severely tortured him. As a result, the limeman received injuries and submitted a com­plaint to area police for registration of a case against the accused.