Sunday, September 24, 2023
Fesco lineman tortured during recovery

Our Staff Reporter
September 24, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  The power defaulters allegedly tortured a lineman of the Faisalabad Electric Sup­ply Company (Fesco) in the area of Sa­dar Jhang police station. Fesco Spokes­man Tahir Sheikh said on Saturday that LM Muhammad Asghar visited resi­dence of a consumer, Nasir for recovery of arrears worth Rs 151,403 but the defaulters, including Ghulam Murtaza and Saleem Ullah attacked and severely tortured him. As a result, the limeman received injuries and submitted a com­plaint to area police for registration of a case against the accused.

