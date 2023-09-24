Five Eyes to catch a killer

ISLAMABAD - In a major breakthrough Indian involvement has been proved in the brutal assassination of Khalistan movement leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. The Global Intelligence Alliance known as “Five Eyes” investigation report has also confirmed Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistan Leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canada is a member of an intelligence alliance known as Five Eyes, through which Intelligence Agencies of the United States, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Canada share information related to terrorism planning and terror suspects movements on a rapid basis.
The revelation of India’s involvement in the killing of a Canadian citizen was made by a senior intelligence official from a Canadian Intelligence Agency on September 21 to the Canadian associated press. Officers from Five Eyes leaked conversations between Indian diplomats and officials, which included planning for the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, with the condition of not disclosing their names.
Canadian police and intelligence agencies have claimed, after extensive investigations, that the said murder took place under the supervision of an Indian intelligence RAW Station Chief based at Indian high commission in Canadian capital Ottawa in an undercover position. After Prime Minister Trudeau’s statement, the Indian Station Chief of Intelligence Designated to Ottawa, received orders from the Canadian foreign Ministry to leave Canada. A senior diplomat from New Zealand has said regarding Canada’s allegations: if Canada’s allegations against India regarding the killing of Sikh leaders are proven correct, it will be a serious cause for concern.
The United States, also confirmed that there was shared intelligence among intelligence alliance “5 eyes” over the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing in Canada.