Sunday, September 24, 2023
Five Eyes to catch a killer

US Ambassador to Canada says information provided by Five Eyes shared with PM Trudeau

MATEEN HAIDER
September 24, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  In a major break­through Indian involve­ment has been proved in the brutal assassina­tion of Khalistan move­ment leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Cana­da. The Global Intelli­gence Alliance known as “Five Eyes” investi­gation report has also confirmed Indian in­volvement in the kill­ing of Khalistan Lead­er Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canada is a member of an intelligence alliance known as Five Eyes, through which Intelli­gence Agencies of the United States, Austra­lia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Canada share informa­tion related to terror­ism planning and terror suspects movements on a rapid basis.

The revelation of In­dia’s involvement in the killing of a Canadian cit­izen was made by a senior intelligence official from a Canadian Intelligence Agency on Septem­ber 21 to the Canadian associated press. Officers from Five Eyes leaked conversations between In­dian diplomats and officials, which included plan­ning for the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, with the condition of not disclosing their names.

0ne died, 45 fainted after eating poisonous food

Canadian police and intelligence agencies have claimed, after extensive investigations, that the said murder took place under the supervision of an Indi­an intelligence RAW Station Chief based at Indian high commission in Canadian capital Ottawa in an undercover position. After Prime Minister Trudeau’s statement, the Indian Station Chief of Intelligence Designated to Ottawa, received orders from the Ca­nadian foreign Ministry to leave Canada. A senior diplomat from New Zealand has said regarding Can­ada’s allegations: if Canada’s allegations against In­dia regarding the killing of Sikh leaders are proven correct, it will be a serious cause for concern.

The United States, also confirmed that there was shared intelligence among intelligence alliance “5 eyes” over the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing in Canada.

