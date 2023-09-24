Govt support sought for setting up Special Technology Zones

LAHORE-Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt has emphasised the immense potential of Pakistan’s software industry, valuing it at a staggering 1.2 trillion rupees. In a meeting with a delegation representing software companies, including MEPTICS Software House CEO Shah Hassan and My Impact Meter CEO Kanwal Cheema, Adnan Khalid Butt underlined the urgent need for government support in establishing Special Technology Zones (STZs) to foster the growth of this burgeoning sector.

Pakistan’s IT sector currently contributes $3 billion to the economy, but Adnan Khalid Butt firmly believes that with the right initiatives, this figure could be catapulted to an impressive $20 billion. To achieve this ambitious goal, he stressed the importance of collaboration between the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and local IT software houses. Speaking at the meeting, Adnan Khalid Butt emphasized that Pakistan’s software industry had the potential to become a major player on the global stage, contributing significantly to the country’s economy and job creation. He highlighted the need for a conducive business environment that includes tax incentives, infrastructure development, and streamlined regulations to attract foreign and domestic investment in the software sector.

Shah Hassan, CEO of MEPTICS Software House, echoed Adnan Khalid Butt’s sentiments, stating that the software industry is brimming with talent and innovation. He emphasized the need for government policies that promote research and development, as well as provide financial incentives for startups and tech companies. Kanwal Cheema, CEO of My Impact Meter, added that the software industry has already demonstrated its resilience and growth potential, even in challenging times. With the right support and strategic partnerships, Pakistan’s IT sector can compete on a global scale, creating a positive impact on the nation’s economic landscape. Adnan Khalid Butt also highlighted the importance of creating Special Technology Zones (STZ) where software companies can thrive. These zones would offer state-of-the-art infrastructure, tax breaks, and a supportive ecosystem to encourage the establishment and growth of IT businesses.

The PITB, as a key government agency responsible for IT development in Punjab, was urged to take a leading role in facilitating collaboration between the government and local IT software houses. Such partnerships would not only foster innovation but also provide opportunities for skills development and job creation. Collaborative efforts between the government, industry stakeholders, and IT companies can unlock the sector’s full potential, leading to substantial economic growth and job opportunities for the nation. The establishment of Special Technology Zones (STZs) is a crucial step toward realizing this vision and ensuring Pakistan’s competitiveness in the global software market.