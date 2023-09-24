Heavy rains cause urban flooding in city localities

LAHORE - Moderate to heavy but scattered rain caused urban flooding in vari­ous city localities on Saturday while the Met office warned of similar weather conditions during the next 24 hours. The rain started in the early hours and continued till noon in intervals in different localities. The highest rain was recorded at Gulshan-e-Ravi where it was 142 mm, at Lakshmi Chowk it was 138 mm, Qurtaba Chowk 125 mm, Gul­berg 122 mm, Tajpura 108 mm, Nishtar Town 107 mm, Paniwala Ta­lab 105 mm, Iqbal Town 92 mm, Johar Town 88 mm, Airport 81 mm, Farrukhabad 80 mm, Mughalpura 76 mm, Upper Mall 73 mm, City 66 mm, Chowk Nakhuda 64 mm and Samanabad 56 mm. Following the rain, field staff of the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) remained active on roads under the super­vision of the managing director. The rainwater was drained out till evening as the Wasa deployed all its available machinery and man­power. The MD Wasa also visited all disposal stations across the city and monitored the post rain opera­tions. The Met officials warned that moderate to heavy falls may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Lahore, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi while moderate to heavy rains may trigger landslides in Murree, Gal­liyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chi­tral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra and Abbottabad during the next 24 hours.The Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting up­per and central parts of the country while monsoon currents from Arabian sea were also penetrating in upper and central parts of the country.They predict­ed that rain-wind/thundershower was expected in Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kash­mir while isolated heavy falls were also likely in Northeast Punjab, Potohar region and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the forecast period. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed the administration and WASA officials to reach the field and Rescue 1122 and other institutions to make ad­vance preparations in view of the apprehension of an emergency.