Hesco claims recovery of Rs1.5 billion from consumers, electricity thieves in 16 days

HYDERABAD-The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has claimed to have recovered Rs1.462 billion since September 7 out of Rs169 billion in payable dues over the public and private sector consumers.

The company’s spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Saturday that Rs 34.63 million out of Rs156.61 million fines imposed against the power theft had also been collected during the ongoing crackdown against theft and for the recovery. According to him, the officials of HESCO had submitted 871 letters for registration of FIRs against the people involved in stealing electricity while 315 FIRs had been lodged so far besides the arrest of 31 persons.

He said that the power supply from 556 transformers was disconnected because of a default in payment of bills and theft.

The spokesman said the highest recoveries of Rs 318.28 million and Rs 274.75 million were made on September 18 and September 15, respectively, from the defaulting consumers while the lowest recovery of Rs 36.9 million was done on September 12. Kubar apprised that on the directives of the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and the Energy Ministry, the crackdown continued in all the 13 districts of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Benazirabad divisions which were powered by HESCO.

He said the company was not only taking action against the theft but was also providing hassle-free connections to the people who want to become their consumers. He added that HESCO would continue the crackdown against the theft and even if its employees were found conniving in the theft the company would not spare them.