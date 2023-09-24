IGP pins ranks to newly-promoted inspectors 

LAHORE - In­spector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said depart­mental promotions of officials is going on according to rules and regulations.A ceremony of pin­ning ranks to newly-promoted inspectors was held at the Cen­tral Police Office here on Satur­day in which the IGP pinned the ranks to 38 inspectors of Fais­alabad region who recently got promotions. The IG Punjab said that in return for all measures of welfare and promotion, the department only demanded the best performance of professional duties so all the promoted offi­cers should deliver the best ser­vices to people.