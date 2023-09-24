IGP pins ranks to newly-promoted inspectors 

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said departmental promotions of officials is going on according to rules and regulations.A ceremony of pinning ranks to newly-promoted inspectors was held at the Central Police Office here on Saturday in which the IGP pinned the ranks to 38 inspectors of Faisalabad region who recently got promotions. The IG Punjab said that in return for all measures of welfare and promotion, the department only demanded the best performance of professional duties so all the promoted officers should deliver the best services to people.