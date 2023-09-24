Japan awards ‘The Order of the Rising Sun’to Dr Ghazala Irfan 

LAHORE - The Government of Japan has con­ferred the prestigious award “The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays” to Dr. Ghazala Irfan, President of Pakistan-Japan Cultural Asso­ciation (PJCA) Lahore in recog­nition of her significant contri­bution towards strengthening friendship, cultural relations and mutual understanding between Japan and Pakistan. The Order of the Rising Sun is awarded by His Majesty the Emperor of Japan to individu­als, both Japanese and foreign in recognition of long time dedication. WADA Mitsuhiro, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan on behalf of the Gov­ernment of Japan conferred the decoration to Dr. Ghazala Irfan at the ceremony in La­hore on September23rdin recognition of her decade long dedications. The ceremony was attended by the family, rel­atives, friends and colleagues of Dr. Ghazala.