Japan awards ‘The Order of the Rising Sun’to Dr Ghazala Irfan 

LAHORE - The Government of Japan has conferred the prestigious award “The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays” to Dr. Ghazala Irfan, President of Pakistan-Japan Cultural Association (PJCA) Lahore in recognition of her significant contribution towards strengthening friendship, cultural relations and mutual understanding between Japan and Pakistan. The Order of the Rising Sun is awarded by His Majesty the Emperor of Japan to individuals, both Japanese and foreign in recognition of long time dedication. WADA Mitsuhiro, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan on behalf of the Government of Japan conferred the decoration to Dr. Ghazala Irfan at the ceremony in Lahore on September23rdin recognition of her decade long dedications. The ceremony was attended by the family, relatives, friends and colleagues of Dr. Ghazala.