Sunday, September 24, 2023
KP govt determined to develop merged districts: Minister

Our Staff Reporter
September 24, 2023
PESHAWAR   -   Amir Abdullah, the caretaker minister for Industry and Commerce, Tribal Affairs, and Technical Education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to utilizing all available resources for the development of merged districts.

He articulated the objective of elevating these regions to the same level of development as other districts within the province. Abdullah highlighted that the caretaker provincial government is actively pursuing federal funding for the merged districts, expressing optimism about positive developments in this regard.

