KP paramedics end polio campaign boycott after negotiations

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Paramedical Association has decided to end their protest and boycott of the polio campaign following successful negotiations with the provincial government. Previously, the paramedics initiated a boycott of the polio campaign and announced a protest scheduled to address their demands.

The negotiations were conducted under the chairmanship of KP Health Advisor Dr Riaz Anwar, with the participation of Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam and Director General Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shaukat Ali, along with the paramedical association’s president Sharaftullah Yousafzai and general secretary Haji Luqman Gul.

During the meeting, the paramedics’ representatives effectively conveyed their demands and challenges to the government negotiation team. After extensive discussions, the officials granted Director General Shaukat Ali the authority to devise a mechanism to address the paramedics’ issues.

It was agreed during the meeting to convene a formal meeting with the Health Care Commission within two weeks to discuss paramedical issues. The DG Health also pledged to expedite the promotion of paramedics by ensuring all necessary paperwork is completed.

The ad hoc advertisement issued by the Provincial Health Services Academy was cancelled. It was decided that the registrar and controller of the medical faculty would ensure adherence to the rules and regulations under the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences Act, with completion targeted within two months. Furthermore, a committee, including two paramedic representatives, will be formed to oversee this process.

The DG Health directed EPI technicians to increase the outstanding payments for petrol, outreach activities, and other allowances and promptly send a summary to the Finance Department.

Regarding paramedics who provided services during floods in Sindh and other areas, their payments were assured after obtaining permission from the secretary of health.