Sunday, September 24, 2023
Mahateer, Rashid claim two titles each in Shamsi Academy National Juniors Tennis 

OUR STAFF REPORT
September 24, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Mahateer Muhammad and Rashid Ali Bachani clinched the two titles each in the Shamsi Academy Na­tional Juniors Tennis Champion­ship that concluded at DA Creek Club. The week-long National Grade One Tournament was sponsored by Shamsi Academy. 

Syed Junaid Ali Shah, Minster Sports Sindh, graced the con­cluding ceremony as chief guest and distributed trophies and awards among the winners and runners-up of various events. Brig Syed Abrar Hussain (R), Secretary DA Creek Club, was the special guest while many dignitaries including, Haji Rafiq Pardesi, Ms Asma Shah, Dr Am­jad Waheed, Ahmed Ali Rajpoot, Faisal Nadeem, Nadeem Shaikh, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, As­gher Baloch, Syed Shakir Ali, Ab­dul Hameed, M Saeed, Sana Ali, Raisa Ashfaq, Perween Akhter, Col Muhammad Jalal (R), and others were also present there. Nameer Shamsi acted as Tour­nament Director and Muham­mad Khalid Rehmani as Referee of the tournament. 

In the U-18 singles final, Ma­hateer Muhammad beat Hamid Israr (SNGPL) 6-3, 3-6, 3-3, rtd. In the girls U-18 singles fi­nal, Natalia Zaman beat Daliah Shazim 8-0. In the boys U-16 singles final, Ahtesham Huma­yun (SNGPL) beat Taimoor An­sar 6-0, 6-1. In the U-14 singles final, Muzammil Khan beat Hazik Areejo 5-3, 6-7, 4-1. 

In the girls U-14 singles final, Daliah Shazim beat Soraiya Bus 5-3, 2-4, 4-2. In the U-12 singles final, Rashid Ali Bachani beat Ansarullah 4-0, 4-2. In the U-10 singles final, Rashid Ali beat Arsh Imran 4-1, 4-1. In the men’s sin­gles final, Hasheesh Kumar beat Mahteer Muhammad 8-3. In the men’s doubles final, Hasheesh Kumar/Parbat Kumar beat Na­meer Shamsi/Baqir Ali 9-7.

