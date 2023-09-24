Mahateer, Rashid claim two titles each in Shamsi Academy National Juniors Tennis 

LAHORE - Mahateer Muhammad and Rashid Ali Bachani clinched the two titles each in the Shamsi Academy National Juniors Tennis Championship that concluded at DA Creek Club. The week-long National Grade One Tournament was sponsored by Shamsi Academy.
Syed Junaid Ali Shah, Minster Sports Sindh, graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and distributed trophies and awards among the winners and runners-up of various events. Brig Syed Abrar Hussain (R), Secretary DA Creek Club, was the special guest while many dignitaries including, Haji Rafiq Pardesi, Ms Asma Shah, Dr Amjad Waheed, Ahmed Ali Rajpoot, Faisal Nadeem, Nadeem Shaikh, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Asgher Baloch, Syed Shakir Ali, Abdul Hameed, M Saeed, Sana Ali, Raisa Ashfaq, Perween Akhter, Col Muhammad Jalal (R), and others were also present there. Nameer Shamsi acted as Tournament Director and Muhammad Khalid Rehmani as Referee of the tournament.
In the U-18 singles final, Mahateer Muhammad beat Hamid Israr (SNGPL) 6-3, 3-6, 3-3, rtd. In the girls U-18 singles final, Natalia Zaman beat Daliah Shazim 8-0. In the boys U-16 singles final, Ahtesham Humayun (SNGPL) beat Taimoor Ansar 6-0, 6-1. In the U-14 singles final, Muzammil Khan beat Hazik Areejo 5-3, 6-7, 4-1.
In the girls U-14 singles final, Daliah Shazim beat Soraiya Bus 5-3, 2-4, 4-2. In the U-12 singles final, Rashid Ali Bachani beat Ansarullah 4-0, 4-2. In the U-10 singles final, Rashid Ali beat Arsh Imran 4-1, 4-1. In the men’s singles final, Hasheesh Kumar beat Mahteer Muhammad 8-3. In the men’s doubles final, Hasheesh Kumar/Parbat Kumar beat Nameer Shamsi/Baqir Ali 9-7.