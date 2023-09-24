Malaysia’s inflation remains at 2pc in Aug

KUALA LUMPUR -Malaysia’s inflation remained at 2 percent in August, official data showed. The increase of the inflation was driven by the slower increase in restaurants and hotels (4.7 percent), as well as food and non-alcoholic beverages (4.1 percent), the Department of Statistics Ma­laysia (DOSM) said in a state­ment. This was followed by miscellaneous goods and ser­vices and health groups which increased by 2.4 percent respectively. Food and non-alcoholic beverages group, which contributes 29.5 per­cent of total consumer price index (CPI) weight, recorded a moderate increase of 4.1 percent in August. According to the DOSM, core inflation in August increased 2.5 percent as compared to 2.8 percent in July 2023, but it still sur­passed the overall national inflation rate of 2 percent.