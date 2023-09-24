Malaysia’s inflation remains at 2pc in Aug

KUALA LUMPUR -Malaysia’s inflation remained at 2 percent in August, official data showed. The increase of the inflation was driven by the slower increase in restaurants and hotels (4.7 percent), as well as food and non-alcoholic beverages (4.1 percent), the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement. This was followed by miscellaneous goods and services and health groups which increased by 2.4 percent respectively. Food and non-alcoholic beverages group, which contributes 29.5 percent of total consumer price index (CPI) weight, recorded a moderate increase of 4.1 percent in August. According to the DOSM, core inflation in August increased 2.5 percent as compared to 2.8 percent in July 2023, but it still surpassed the overall national inflation rate of 2 percent.