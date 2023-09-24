Man killed, 3 women injured in road accident

FAISALABAD - A man was killed and three women sustained multiple injuries in a road traffic accident in the area of Sadar police station. Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that a speeding mini loader collided with a mini truck on Jaranwala Road near Chak No.107. As a result, 25-year-old Abdur Rehman, son of Abdul Hameed of Madina Town, received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted three women of Madina Town to Allied Hospital in critical condition. Among them included 24-year-old Aqsa wife of Abdur Rehman, 35-year-old Nasreen wife of Zahoor Ahmad and 45-year-old Khalid wife of Khurram Shehzad, he added.