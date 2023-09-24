Man killed, 3 women injured in road accident

FAISALABAD - A man was killed and three women sustained multiple injuries in a road traffic accident in the area of Sadar police station. Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that a speeding mini loader collided with a mini truck on Jaranwala Road near Chak No.107. As a result, 25-year-old Abdur Rehman, son of Abdul Ha­meed of Madina Town, re­ceived serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted three women of Madina Town to Allied Hospital in criti­cal condition. Among them included 24-year-old Aqsa wife of Abdur Rehman, 35-year-old Nasreen wife of Zahoor Ahmad and 45-year-old Khalid wife of Khurram Shehzad, he added.