Man kills daughter, injures son-in-law 

RAWALPINDI- A man shot dead his daughter and her father-in-law while injured son-in-law in Sihal Village, in limits of Police Station (PS) Chontra, wherein a case has also been registered, informed sources on Saturday. The incident happened after accused’s daughter solemnized her marriage without his consent, they added. The accused and his accomplices managed to escape shortly after committing the crime. According to sources, a woman contracted love marriage without consent of her parents some 25 days ago in Sihal Village of Chontra. They said the family of girl invited her along with husband and father-in-law for a meeting. During the meeting, the family of girl opened indiscriminate firing. Resultantly, the girl and her father-in-law died on the spot while the husband suffered multiple injuries. Upon news of double murder case, a heavy contingent of police rushed to crime scene and collected evidence besides recording statements of eyewitnesses.