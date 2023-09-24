Sunday, September 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

McDonald’s Junior National Tennis C’ship starts today 

STAFF REPORT
September 24, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - The McDonald’s Junior National Tennis Championship 2023 will stroll into action today (Sunday) here at the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Tennis Academy Nishtar Park. The five-day long championship is being organized under the aus­pices of Sports Board Punjab. The events include boys U-18 singles & doubles, girls U-18 singles, boys U-16 singles, boys U-14 singles & doubles, boys/ girls U-12 singles & doubles, boys/girls U-10 singles, boys/ girls U-8, boys/girls U-6. The main draw matches will start from Sunday (today). The opening ceremony of the pres­tigious will take place today at 5:00 PM. Fahad Ali Sheikh, Marketing Manager McDon­ald’s Pakistan, and Rashid Ma­lik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) will be the chief guests at the opening ceremony. All the finals will be played on Sep 28 at 3:00 pm. 

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1695441339.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023