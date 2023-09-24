McDonald’s Junior National Tennis C’ship starts today 

LAHORE - The McDonald’s Junior National Tennis Championship 2023 will stroll into action today (Sunday) here at the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Tennis Academy Nishtar Park. The five-day long championship is being organized under the aus­pices of Sports Board Punjab. The events include boys U-18 singles & doubles, girls U-18 singles, boys U-16 singles, boys U-14 singles & doubles, boys/ girls U-12 singles & doubles, boys/girls U-10 singles, boys/ girls U-8, boys/girls U-6. The main draw matches will start from Sunday (today). The opening ceremony of the pres­tigious will take place today at 5:00 PM. Fahad Ali Sheikh, Marketing Manager McDon­ald’s Pakistan, and Rashid Ma­lik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) will be the chief guests at the opening ceremony. All the finals will be played on Sep 28 at 3:00 pm.