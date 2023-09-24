Ministry claims Rs7.8b recovery in ongoing drive against electricity theft

ISLAMABAD - The actual amount of the federal government’s an­ti-electricity theft campaign would be measurable by the middle of the next month due to limitations of monthly billing and payment cycle, though the government claims to have recovered Rs7.88 bil­lion so far under the nationwide drive.

The government’s anti-power theft campaign was initially moving at snail’s pace, which is now expediting. Rashid Mahmood Langrial, Federal Sec­retary, Ministry of Energy, Power Division, has said that Rs7.88 billion had been recovered so far un­der the anti-power theft campaign. “This campaign is not about fines and recovery; it is about modify­ing the free-lunch behaviour,” he said on Saturday. He further said that real payoff will be measurable by the middle of next month due to limitation of monthly billing and payment cycle. The caretaker government has announced a crackdown against electricity theft as the overall losses are record­ed at Rs589 billion annually. Under the anti power theft campaign, the government is recovering due amounts, registering cases and arresting people who are involved in electricity theft.

Under the anti power theft campaign, the La­hore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has recov­ered Rs2.015 billion and registered 5878 cases and arrested 471 persons. Gujranwala Electric Pow­er Company (Gepco) has recorded Rs325.169 mil­lion and registered 805 cases and arrested 43 cases. Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESO) record­ed Rs340 million and registered 1472 cases and 294 arrested. Meanwhile, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has revered Rs190.756 million, as 176 cases are registered and 22 people are ar­rested under the anti power theft campaign. Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has recovered Rs1.086 billion and 3489 cases and 698 arrested. Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) recov­ered Rs1.095 billion and 1790 cases registered and 372 people arrested. Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has recovered Rs1.501 billion, 315 cases, 31 people arrested and Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) has recovered Rs910.474 million and 362 cases and 239 people are arrested.