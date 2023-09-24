Network of financial facilitators of banned TTP busted

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani security and intelligence agencies have achieved another breakthrough to dismantle the network of financial facilitators of banned Tahreek-e-Taliban in Pakistan which used to extort money for TTP. Those who have been arrested made shocking revelations about the methods which they used to extort money on behalf of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Pakistan.
Security agencies arrested these criminals on the basis of a tip and interrogated them during which arrested criminals disclosed important details about various tricks used by them to collect extortion from businessmen and resourceful citizens by giving them threats of kidnapping or killing.
Credible sources said these exhortation networks were active in collecting extortion for TTP for many years in Pakistan. The collected extortion money used to used for funding terror activities and purchasing of weapons and ammunition in Afghanistan.
During investigations these criminals also revealed the presence of TTP commanders in Afghanistan and shared information about their planning and communication with their Pakistan facilitators. One of the facilitators told the investigations that a top TTP commander Abdul Raziq, in Afghanistan used to give them orders using WhatsApp. A suspect alleged that the TTP leader would call people in and demand extortion in exchange for pictures and recordings of their homes and businesses in Pakistan.
He stated that the TTP leader had a history of threatening to kill or kidnap the victims if he received no cash or refused to give money.