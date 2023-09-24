No shortage of flour, ghee, sugar in district, says DC Khanewal

KHANEWAL - Deputy commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu held a meeting with Price Control Magistrates to curb over charging and price-hike practices by shopkeep­ers and hoarders . The district administration an­nounced a strict policy against profiteers and hoard­ers and ordered the grocers and retailers to ensure the sale of goods according to the official rates .

The DC said that the shopkeepers should de­sist from profiteering, otherwise the law will come into action. Hoarders of sugar and edible oil will also be dealt with iron hands. He said this to review the performance of Price Control Magistrates. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Aitzaz Anjum, Assistant Commissioners were also present in the meeting. On this occa­sion, the Deputy Commissioner also issued show cause notices to the Price Control Magistrates with poor performances and directed them to increase field inspections.

The DC said that there is no shortage of any­thing including flour, ghee, sugar in the district. On this occasion Deputy Commissioner said no shopkeeper will be allowed to charge arbitrary prices, cases should be registered against prof­iteers and they should be arrested . DC learned that during this month 349 shopkeepers were fined and cases have been registered against two shopkeepers.