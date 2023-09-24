Sunday, September 24, 2023
Pakistan’s brain drain situation aggravates this year

AHMAD JUNAID
September 24, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT   -   Pakistan’s brain drain situ­ation has aggravated this year, as more than 750,000 educated youth chose to seek employment overseas mainly because of uncertain economic and political situ­ation amid a shrinking job opportunities in the coun­try. Member Sialkot Cham­ber of Commerce Aqeel J. Arthur has further said that during one month, about one lakh Pakistanis from other areas of the country including Sialkot have gone abroad for employment. There are a large number of highly skilled people whose services are in dire need of their country, but due to the unfavourable economic conditions of the country, employment op­portunities are missing for them, due to which they are forced to go abroad. It has happened, the desperation among people going abroad is attributed to corruption, political instability and eco­nomic depression. 

AHMAD JUNAID

