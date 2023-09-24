Pakistan's envoy presents credentials to queen of Denmark

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Denmark Shoaib Sarwar has presented his credentials to Her Majesty Queen of Denmark, Margarethe Ingrid in Copenhagen.

Ambassador Sarwar, before his appointment as ambassador to Denmark, served at the Prime Minister’s Office, Islamabad, as Joint Secretary, a press release received here on Sunday said.

During his diplomatic career, Shoaib Sarwar has earlier served in Canada, the Netherlands and US.

He holds BA (Hons) from University of Kent in the United Kingdom and MBA from New York University, the US.