LAHORE - Pakistan Whites win Save Tomorrow 7 Basketball event A Commemorative Basketball Event to Raise Drug Overdose Awareness was won by Pakistan Whites, who defeated Pakistan Greens by 56-54 points at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad on Saturday. After a thrilling contest witnessed by fully crowded local audience, Dr Youssef Filali Meknassi UNESCO Country Representative - Ambassador Italian Amassador to Pakistan Andrea Ferrarese and Mrs Albana Ferrarese, KKAWF Christian von Frentz, Country head of USEFP Rita Brunn - Fullbright, PBBF Associate Secretary Ouj E Zahoor, Pakistan basketball team coach Malik M Riaz were among other dignities present during the event.
Tomorrow 7 Sports event organised by the Karim Khan Afridi Welfare Foundation (KKAWF), in collaboration with the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF), United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) and Serena Hotel Islamabad.
In men’s match, Pakistan Greens recorded win against strong Pakistan Whites by 56-54. M Shiraz scored 19 points while Mehtab 16 points for the winning side. In a women’s match, Pakistan Army beat Islamabad by 30-21 point