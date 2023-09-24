Pakistan Whites win Save Tomorrow 7 Basketball event

LAHORE - Pakistan Whites win Save Tomor­row 7 Basketball event A Com­memorative Basketball Event to Raise Drug Overdose Awareness was won by Pakistan Whites, who defeated Pakistan Greens by 56-54 points at Liaquat Gymna­sium, Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad on Saturday. After a thrilling contest witnessed by fully crowded local audience, Dr Youssef Filali Meknassi UNESCO Country Representative - Am­bassador Italian Amassador to Pakistan Andrea Ferrarese and Mrs Albana Ferrarese, KKAWF Christian von Frentz, Country head of USEFP Rita Brunn - Fullbright, PBBF Associate Sec­retary Ouj E Zahoor, Pakistan basketball team coach Malik M Riaz were among other dignities present during the event.

Tomorrow 7 Sports event or­ganised by the Karim Khan Afridi Welfare Foundation (KKAWF), in collaboration with the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF), United States Educational Foun­dation in Pakistan (USEFP) and Serena Hotel Islamabad.

In men’s match, Pakistan Greens recorded win against strong Pakistan Whites by 56-54. M Shiraz scored 19 points while Mehtab 16 points for the win­ning side. In a women’s match, Pakistan Army beat Islamabad by 30-21 point