Sunday, September 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan Whites win Save Tomorrow 7 Basketball event

OUR STAFF REPORT
September 24, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Pakistan Whites win Save Tomor­row 7 Basketball event A Com­memorative Basketball Event to Raise Drug Overdose Awareness was won by Pakistan Whites, who defeated Pakistan Greens by 56-54 points at Liaquat Gymna­sium, Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad on Saturday. After a thrilling contest witnessed by fully crowded local audience, Dr Youssef Filali Meknassi UNESCO Country Representative - Am­bassador Italian Amassador to Pakistan Andrea Ferrarese and Mrs Albana Ferrarese, KKAWF Christian von Frentz, Country head of USEFP Rita Brunn - Fullbright, PBBF Associate Sec­retary Ouj E Zahoor, Pakistan basketball team coach Malik M Riaz were among other dignities present during the event. 

Tomorrow 7 Sports event or­ganised by the Karim Khan Afridi Welfare Foundation (KKAWF), in collaboration with the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF), United States Educational Foun­dation in Pakistan (USEFP) and Serena Hotel Islamabad. 

Action taken against two policemen over faulty investigation in double murder case

In men’s match, Pakistan Greens recorded win against strong Pakistan Whites by 56-54. M Shiraz scored 19 points while Mehtab 16 points for the win­ning side. In a women’s match, Pakistan Army beat Islamabad by 30-21 point

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1695441339.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023