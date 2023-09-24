Sunday, September 24, 2023
Partly cloudy weather forecast for coastal areas of Sindh

APP
September 24, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted partly cloudy weather for coastal areas of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours. However, dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the province. The minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded in Karachi 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 34-36 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 32-34 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 37-39 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 32-34 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 36-38 degrees Centigrade.

