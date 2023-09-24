Pashtun Culture Day celebrated in Pashtun belt of Balochistan with traditional zeal

QUETTA - ‘Pashtun Culture Day’ was celebrated in different parts of Balochistan, in­cluding its provincial capital Quetta on Saturday with traditional zeal and enthusiasm. Various cultural events and musical performances were or­ganized in different cities including Quetta, Loralai, Pishin, Chaman, Mu­sakhail, Killa Abdullah, Ziarat, Killa Saifullah, Zhob and Duki and other Pashtun-dominated districts of the province to mark the day. Pashtun men, women and children wore tra­ditional attires to take part in the festivities. Attanr, a Pashtun com­munity dance, was also performed at the events. In the provincial capital, a ceremony was held in the Metro­politan Corporation Quetta (MCQ) lawn where the stalls were set up highlighting the Pashtun culture, its history, contribution to the country’s uplift and landmark achievements. Students from various institutions of the provincial capital attended the event in large numbers. During culture shows the participants were attired in traditional dress followed by folk music performances, literary events, aiming to promote culture, customs, food and several other as­pects of the Pashtun culture famous across the globe.