Sunday, September 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
September 24, 2023
Opinions, Past in Perspective

“The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.”
–Thomas Jefferson

The French Revolution was a period of radical social and political upheaval in France. It began with the storming of the Bastille prison in 1789 and saw the overthrow of the monarchy, the rise of radical political factions, and the Reign of Terror. The French Revolution had a profound impact on not only France but also Europe and the broader world. It introduced the ideas of liberty, equality, and fraternity and brought significant political, social, and economic changes. The revolution paved the way for the rise of Napoleon Bonaparte and ultimately led to the spread of revolutionary ideals across Europe.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1695441339.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023