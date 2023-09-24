“The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.”

–Thomas Jefferson

The French Revolution was a period of radical social and political upheaval in France. It began with the storming of the Bastille prison in 1789 and saw the overthrow of the monarchy, the rise of radical political factions, and the Reign of Terror. The French Revolution had a profound impact on not only France but also Europe and the broader world. It introduced the ideas of liberty, equality, and fraternity and brought significant political, social, and economic changes. The revolution paved the way for the rise of Napoleon Bonaparte and ultimately led to the spread of revolutionary ideals across Europe.