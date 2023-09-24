PCB confirms team management for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed the team man­agement for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 that will be played in India in Oc­tober and November. Paki­stan begin their campaign on 6 October when they play the Netherlands in Hyderabad. The player support personnel include Rehan-ul-Haq (team manager), Mickey Arthur (Director – Pakistan men’s team), Grant Bradburn (head coach), Andrew Puttick (bat­ting coach), Morne Morkel (bowling coach), Aftab Khan (fielding coach), Abdul Rehm­an (assistant coach), Dr Sohail Saleem (team doctor), Drikus Saaiman (strength and condi­tioning coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Ahsan If­tikhar Nagi (media and digi­tal content manager), Usman Anwari (security manager), Maqbool Ahmad Babri (psy­chologist), Talha Ejaz (analyst) and Malang Ali (masseur). Pakistan are scheduled to de­part for Hyderabad in the wee hours of Wednesday. Babar Azam’s side will play their first warm-up on 29 September against New Zealand and the second and last against Aus­tralia on 3 October. Team di­rector Mickey Arthur will join the side by 30 September