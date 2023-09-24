PCGA urges govt to ensure cotton purchase through TCP

MULTAN-The Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) has called upon the government to ensure the purchase of cotton through the Trading Corporation of Pakistan. PCGA Chairman Waheed Arshid made this demand during a press conference held on Saturday. Arshid highlighted this year’s cotton crop has been excellent, despite pest attacks in some areas caused by heatwaves. He commended the government for its timely use of drone technology to thwart these attacks and save the crops. However, Arshid stressed that the government’s efforts to promote cotton need to be reinforced by guaranteeing the purchase of cotton through the Trading Corporation of Pakistan. This move would greatly encourage farmers, as it would ensure they receive fair prices for their produce. Farmers have invested substantial amounts in inputs, and now it is imperative that they receive a just return on their investments, he advocated. Arshid urged the govt to step in promptly to address this issue. Emphasizing the importance of cotton to strengthen economy, Chairman PCGA also informed that October 7th would be celebrated as World Cotton Day. He mentioned that seminars would be conducted in the region to further promote cotton. During the press conference, Suhail Haral, Haji Muhammad Akram, Rana Waseem Hanif, and several others were also in attendance.