Petroleum prices will come down in coming days: Solangi

KARACHI - Caretaker Federal Minister for In­formation and Broadcasting Murta­za Solangi said on Saturday that as per the Constitution, the country’s affairs would be run by its elected representatives. While addressing a press conference on the occasion of his visit to Karachi Press Club, the minister said that the Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP) was re­sponsible for conducting free, fair, transparent and impartial elections under Article 218(3) of the Constitution. Principal Information Officer Muhammad Asim Khichi was also present on the occasion. He said that the caretaker government would play its full role in holding free and fair elec­tions. The minister said that delimitation of con­stituencies would be completed by November 30 and after that, the final date of the election would also be given. Terming Karachi Press Club as his old home, he said it has been an important front in the evolution of democracy in the country. He said that Karachi Press Club had a historical status and its role in the freedom of expression, knowledge and people’s right to rule was praiseworthy.

The minister said that working class and op­pressed people of Pakistan also come to Kara­chi Press Club and explain their pains and suffer­ings. Murtaza Solangi said that he was aware of the hardships suffered by the journalists as there were problems related to their jobs.

He said that the current caretaker government was a constitutional and legal government un­der Article 224 of the Constitution and during its tenure injustice cannot be done to journal­ists. He said that measures would be taken to­gether with the Principal Information Officer to solve the problems of journalists. In response to a question, the caretaker Federal Minister for In­formation said that the ECP had announced hold­ing of elections in the last week of January. He said that the caretaker government would help the Election Commission in every way and all the requirements of the ECP would be fulfilled.

In response to a question about the prices of petroleum products, the caretaker federal minis­ter of information said that the prices of petro­leum products were determined by the prices in the world market. He expressed the hope that the prices of petroleum products would decrease in the coming days.