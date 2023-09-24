Sunday, September 24, 2023
PFC to take part in Dusseldorf-Germany Expo in November

PFC to take part in Dusseldorf-Germany Expo in November
September 24, 2023
ISLAMABAD - Paki­stan Furniture Council (PFC) will take part in the 4-day Dusseldorf-Germany Expo starting from Novem­ber 13 to discover busi­ness opportunities and explore new market access for Pakistani products. In a press statement, Chief Ex­ecutive Officer PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that PFC along with Chenone will be participating in this mega event. He said Chenone will also exhibit its high-quality international standards products to capture their share in the global market. He said it’s an excellent op­portunity to showcase Pak products and develop busi­ness deals with internation­al buyers. He said PFC and Chenone have already at­tended several other inter­national fairs in the US, Chi­na, Italy, Sri Lanka etc. and introduced their products which are in great demand. He hoped to get orders from foreign buyers. TDAP is fa­cilitating the manufacturers of export products. He said he would also hold a series of marathon meetings with tycoons for investment to avail the government un­precedented special pack­age for foreign investors

