Pilot projects in 20 model schools of Sialkot district launched: DC

SIALKOT - Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood has said that pilot projects have been started in 20 model schools of Sialkot district to provide clean and healthy educational environment to children in government schools.

With the support of societies, ideal security arrangements are being en­sured in addition to clean washrooms, supply of clean drinking water, furni­ture, bright classrooms, decoration and security in schools. Improve the quality of infrastructure and facilities in schools as much as possible with the support of old boys who have graduated from and philanthropists.

He said this today while addressing the ceremony organised in the honour of students, teachers and Principals of government schools who performed aerobics performances including mili songs, tableaus and speeches in DC office committee room. He said that the education department is the largest department of the district ad­ministration in which the number of employees is more than 15 thousand. The government provides funds of billions of rupees every year for the promotion of education.

Teachers become role models and carry the burden of education and training of the nation and perform their duties with sincerity and honesty. He said that they are taking practical steps to solve the problems of the em­ployees of the education department. Director Sialkot Airport Mian Atiqur Rehman while addressing the prize distribution ceremony among the stu­dents at Government Khawaja Safdar Girls School said that the training of the students is what makes them a part of the society. It helps in shaping the high standards for which we all have to play a role. Deputy Commissioner distrib­uted prizes to 42 students on behalf of the district administration and dis­tributed shields to school heads and teachers. Old boys members Govt Pi­lot School Aamir Bhinder, Ashad Ijaz, Sajid Mirza, Tariq Ch, Muhammad Arshad, Irfan Khan congratulated the students. Additional Deputy Com­missioner, DEO Education was also present in the DC office.