PLC members informed about responsibilities

Mohmand - To address the growing crime rate in the area through public cooperation, an introductory meeting of the Public Liaison Council (PLC) Haleemzai was held at the Ghalanai police station. During the meeting, committee members were informed about the responsibilities and duties of PLC and its members.

The PLC Haleemzai meeting took place for the first time at the district headquarters in Ghalanai police station, comprising local scholars, representatives from Village and Neighborhood Councils, and local elders.

DSP Nader Sher informed the meeting about the responsibilities and powers of the Public Liaison Council. He mentioned that the Public Liaison Council consists of 9 VCs and 3 Neighborhood Councils of the Haleemzai tribe, with the election of members duly notified.

It’s worth noting that the district police launched PLCs in the tribal district in August to engage the community in maintaining law and order.

DPO Mohmand, Muhammad Ayaz, emphasized the sacrifices made by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police to restore peace in the province, especially in merged districts. He expressed his belief that the involvement of the public through the PLCs would improve the performance of the Mohmand police. DPO Ayaz Khan highlighted that PLCs have been established at the Neighborhood Council (NC) and Village Councils (VCs) levels in the district. A total of 475 members were included in PLCs for two years.