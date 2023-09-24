Sunday, September 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PM exposes real face of India in UNGA: Achakzai

Our Staff Reporter
September 24, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  Balochistan Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Saturday said that Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has exposed the real face of India during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Addressing a press confer­ence, he said India has been directly involved in terrorism for a long time in Balochistan and the Canadian government has also accused India of killing a Sikh Canadian citizen on its soil. The fascist face of the In­dian government has been exposed worldwide and is also responsible for the killing of innocent human lives in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). The international community has also accepted that India has become a Hindutva terror­ist state. He said that the activities of Indian state terrorism have spread all over the world. He said that Caretak­er Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Ka­kar presented the Indian usurpation in Kashmir and Pakistan’s position in the UNGA in a very effective manner.

0ne died, 45 fainted after eating poisonous food

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1695441339.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023