PM exposes real face of India in UNGA: Achakzai

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Saturday said that Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has exposed the real face of India during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Addressing a press confer­ence, he said India has been directly involved in terrorism for a long time in Balochistan and the Canadian government has also accused India of killing a Sikh Canadian citizen on its soil. The fascist face of the In­dian government has been exposed worldwide and is also responsible for the killing of innocent human lives in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). The international community has also accepted that India has become a Hindutva terror­ist state. He said that the activities of Indian state terrorism have spread all over the world. He said that Caretak­er Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Ka­kar presented the Indian usurpation in Kashmir and Pakistan’s position in the UNGA in a very effective manner.