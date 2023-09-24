PM exposes real face of India in UNGA: Achakzai

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Saturday said that Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has exposed the real face of India during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Addressing a press conference, he said India has been directly involved in terrorism for a long time in Balochistan and the Canadian government has also accused India of killing a Sikh Canadian citizen on its soil. The fascist face of the Indian government has been exposed worldwide and is also responsible for the killing of innocent human lives in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). The international community has also accepted that India has become a Hindutva terrorist state. He said that the activities of Indian state terrorism have spread all over the world. He said that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar presented the Indian usurpation in Kashmir and Pakistan’s position in the UNGA in a very effective manner.