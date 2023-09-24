PPP workers’ convention held in Lower Mohmand

Mohmand - A Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Workers’ Convention in Lower Mohmand Ekkaghund drew prominent figures, including PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, former Federal Minister of State for Water Resources, and Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sajid Hussain Turi. The convention, attended by hundreds of party workers, aimed to address the concerns of the economically challenged district.

PPP District General Secretary Waheed Mohmand expressed gratitude to provincial leaders for their visit and to local elders and party workers for their significant participation. He emphasized that the PPP would resolve the district’s issues if elected in the upcoming general election.

Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha and other leaders reaffirmed PPP’s commitment to the poor and farmers. They highlighted the party’s track record of development projects, including colleges, roads, and universities, in former tribal areas from Waziristan to Bajaur.

Bacha stressed the PPP’s advocacy for the underprivileged, labourers, and farmers, mentioning the Benazir Income Support Program’s support for women and elderly individuals in tribal districts.

He also highlighted PPP’s role in granting autonomy, recognition, and a distinct name to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with extending the Political Parties Act to merged tribal districts. In their upcoming manifesto, the PPP plans to introduce programs for youth in merged tribal districts, focusing on employment and other benefits.