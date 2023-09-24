‘Resources being utilised to achieve target of 8.2m cotton bales’

LAHORE - Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said all resources are being uti­lized to achieve the target of 8.2 million bales of cotton. He said this while chairing a review meeting regarding cotton pro­duction target at Multan, said a press re­lease issued here on Saturday. The secre­tary said that till the last picking of cotton, officials of the agriculture department would work side by side with farmers and any kind of negligence would not be tolerated. Keeping in view weather condi­tions there was a need to be more alert, he added.Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that farmers were being provided with technical guid­ance regarding irrigation, nutrition and pest management of cotton.He said that all communication channels were being used to convey recommendations made on better care of cotton to farmers. He said that market committee should have full record of cotton arrival and records in ginning factories should be checked. The secretary said clean cotton picking should be a top priority as pollution left negative impact on quality of cotton ultimately re­sulting in fetching low price.