Rivalry claims two lives

FAISALABAD - Two men were shot dead over an old rivalry in different incidents in Fais­alabad during the past 12 hours. A police spokesman said here on Saturday that 30-year-old Tahir Shah of Chak No 225-RB Malkan Wala was going in Ahmad Din Valley where his rivals shot him dead. In other inci­dent, 42-year-old Haidar Ab­bas of Chak No 105 was shot dead by his rivals over a land dispute near Deputy Wala Interchange and escaped from the scene. The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation.