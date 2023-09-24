Sunday, September 24, 2023
Rivalry claims two lives

Staff Reporter
September 24, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -   Two men were shot dead over an old rivalry in different incidents in Fais­alabad during the past 12 hours. A police spokesman said here on Saturday that 30-year-old Tahir Shah of Chak No 225-RB Malkan Wala was going in Ahmad Din Valley where his rivals shot him dead. In other inci­dent, 42-year-old Haidar Ab­bas of Chak No 105 was shot dead by his rivals over a land dispute near Deputy Wala Interchange and escaped from the scene. The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation.

