Rivalry claims two lives

FAISALABAD - Two men were shot dead over an old rivalry in different incidents in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours. A police spokesman said here on Saturday that 30-year-old Tahir Shah of Chak No 225-RB Malkan Wala was going in Ahmad Din Valley where his rivals shot him dead. In other incident, 42-year-old Haidar Abbas of Chak No 105 was shot dead by his rivals over a land dispute near Deputy Wala Interchange and escaped from the scene. The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation.