Sunday, September 24, 2023
Robbers target former woman MPA in Lahore

9:50 PM | September 24, 2023
National

Robbers looted cash and valuables from a former provincial legislator in Lahore's Cantonemnt area a couple of days ago.

Three robbers intercepted the car of Rabia Nustrat in North Cantonment area and snatched her purse that contained Rs50,000, a cell phone and ATM cards. 

According to Nusrat, the police have yet to trace the whereabouts of the suspects depsite having CCTV footages of the incident.

She further complained that the case registered by the police didn't mention relevant sections of robbery.

