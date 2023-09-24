SC to start issuing one-month causing list in advance

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court would issue the proposed cause list in advance for four weeks falling within the month so the par­ties may fully prepare their cases and attend proceedings. In the meeting of the Chief Justice and senior pusine Judge with the elected representatives of the Pakistan Bar Council and Supreme Court Bar Association, the elected representatives re­quested that the monthly proposed cause list be issued to en­able the ASCs, AOR and the parties to fully prepare their cases and to attend the Court, said a press release. The proposed cause list for the four weeks commencing from Monday, 2 Octo­ber 2023 has been issued. The proposed cause list is available on the Supreme Court’s website (www.supremecourt.gov.pk), adjustments therein may be requested as mentioned therein.