Sherpao for bringing law, order under control before polls

Peshawar - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman, Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, stated on Saturday that despite the Election Commission of Pakistan announcing the general election for January next year, there is an urgent need to regain control of the deteriorating law and order situation to ensure peaceful polls.

Addressing a gathering in Shabqadar tehsil, Charsadda district, he stressed that it falls upon the caretaker government to create a conducive environment for political parties by addressing the challenge of lawlessness. He emphasized the necessity of establishing a level playing field where candidates can freely conduct their election campaigns, and citizens can exercise their right to vote.

Aftab Sherpao pointed out that the law and order situation in the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has been deteriorating. He called on caretaker authorities to enhance security measures to alleviate public concerns.

Regarding economic affairs, the QWP leader acknowledged that while the country’s economy has shown some stabilization, it still faces formidable economic challenges. He stressed that it will require significant time and effort to revive the economy.

Offering advice to the public, especially the youth, he encouraged them to consider the future of the country before casting their votes.

He criticized those who made empty promises and hollow slogans, asserting that their incompetence and lack of vision had left the country in dire financial straits. Aftab Sherpao expressed concern over the skyrocketing prices of petroleum products and essential goods, which have burdened the people, making it increasingly difficult for them to cope with inflation.

He further warned that rising inflation could lead to a higher dropout rate, as many families struggle to afford education due to economic constraints. He lamented the inadequate healthcare and educational facilities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly for those in less accessible regions who are already grappling with these issues.

Aftab Sherpao criticized successive governments for their failure to address the province’s infrastructure and facility deficiencies. He noted that even though various administrations claimed credit for development projects, the province still lags far behind, with people in remote mountainous areas often forced to use cable cars for transportation.

The QWP chairman also expressed concerns about the growing disparity between the province and the central government, citing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s insufficient share of resources. He emphasized the necessity of collective wisdom to tackle the challenges facing the country.