Sodhi’s six-for spears NZ to 86-run win over Bangladesh

MIRPUR - Ish Sodhi has become the first New Zealand spinner to claim six wickets in a one-day inter­national, guiding the Black Caps to an 86-run victory in the sec­ond match of their three-match series in Bangladesh.

Sodhi contributed a crucial 35 with the bat as well to go with his career-best 6-39 as New Zealand registered their first victory in Bangladesh since 2008 on Saturday. After the first match had been washed out, the Kiwis took the chance to get into winning ways with the World Cup looming.

In the 46th over, pace bowler Hasan Mahmud ran Sodhi out as he was backing up at the non-striker’s end when on 17, but Bangladesh captain Liton Das called him back. Sodhi, who went on to help the side post 254 in 49.2 overs, then ran through Bangladesh’s top order in a su­perb display of legspinning.

Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell made a team-high 68 off 66 balls, with six fours and one six, and Henry Nicholls scored 49. They put on a 95-run part­nership for the fourth wicket to set the platform. Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman had reduced New Zealand to 2-26 after the visitors opted to bat first. He removed Will Young, who made 58 in the first match, for a duck and then claimed the wicket of Finn Allen for 12.

Debutant Syed Khaled Ahmed (3-60), got into the act with the wicket of Chad Bowes for 14, as New Zealand slumped to 3-36 before Nicholls and Blundell got them back on track. Sodhi pro­pelled the side past 250, hitting three sixes in his knock before be­ing the last batter out. With Tan­zid Hasan finding the boundaries with ease, Bangladesh appeared to be the clear favourites until Sodhi sparked the collapse, doing most to reduce them to 5-92 from 1-60 in just eight overs. He started with the wicket of Tanzid (16) and then got the key scalp of Tamim Iqbal, who was out for 44 when trying to sweep against a googly.

Sodhi also removed Sou­mya Sarkar, who played his first match in two years, for a duck and Towhid Hridoy for four. Mahmudullah and Mahedi Hasan resisted, sharing a 42-run stand before Sodhi knocked out the latter for his maiden five-for. Offspinner Cole McConchie had Mahmudullah caught by Finn Allen at short fine leg after he made a team-best 49. Nasum Ahmed scored 21 but that only reduced the margin of the defeat as the teams head for the third and final ODI on Tuesday