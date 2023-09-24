Sunday, September 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Solangi visits Karachi Arts Council

Solangi visits Karachi Arts Council
Agencies
September 24, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

KARACHI - Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Saturday visited Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi which has been playing a critical role in promoting the country’s art and culture. Upon arrival, the minister was accorded warm welcome by Arts Council President Ahmad Shah along with its staff. The minister lauded the services rendered by President of Arts Council Ahmad Shah for promoting arts and culture of the country. The services of the Arts Council and its President for promoting the art and culture were commendable, Solangi remarked while visiting various departments of the council

Tags:

Agencies

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1695441339.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023