Sunday, September 24, 2023
Soldier martyred while fighting terrorists in NW

STAFF REPORT
September 24, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -  A soldier of Pakistan Army on Saturday embraced martyrdom during an intense exchange of fire that occurred amid an intelligence-based operation conducted by the security forces in general area Mir Ali of North Waziristan District. An intense fire ex­change took place between the Army troops and terror­ists, whereas the troops ef­fectively engaged terrorists’ location, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said. The martyred soldier was identified as Se­poy Shakeel Shafqat (age 21 years, resident of District Khanewal), having fought gal­lantly, embraced, Shahadat, during the operation. “Sani­tization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorist found in the area. Se­curity forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave sol­diers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.

