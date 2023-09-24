SSP holds meeting with police officials

LARKANA-Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Syed Abdul Rahim Sherazi held a first introductory meeting with all the Police officers/officials including ASP, all DSPs and SHOs of the district at his office here on Saturday.

He issued directives to ensure peace and tranquillity in Larkana, maintenance of law and order situation and elimination of crime in the district, any slackness in duties will be dealt with stern legal action.

In the meeting, the overall law and order situation and police performance were reviewed. SSP Larkana while issuing orders to the officers said that according to the instructions of the IGP Sindh Dr. Rafat Mukhtar, the robbers, smugglers, miscreants.

He also said that the crackdown should be geared up on priority basis against extortionists and drug dealers. Any kind of negligence in this regard will be intolerable, he warned and said all the officers should keep in mind that strict departmental actions will be taken against the officers responsible for unsatisfactory action.

SSP Larkana further said that it is prime responsibility on Police to protect the lives and properties of public, all resources will be utilized to wipe out social evils and other crimes in the District so that Larkana be counted among crime free district, he added.

Syed Abdul Rahim Sherazi instructed the officers that the law has given powers to the police to maintain law and order in the society, while the state has given the resources. He also directed to All DSPs and SHOs should take effective action against criminals in their respective areas and submit reports on daily basis, especially to protect themselves and the nation from poisons like ice, heroin, gatka and mainpuri. Take effective action against drug peddlers to contain them, he added.

He also instructed the Investigation wing of Police that investigation of all listed cases should be ensured transparently on the basis of merit.

SSP Larkana directed to concerned Police officials to ensure cordial relations between Police and Public and restore the public confidence on Police.

The meeting was attended among others by ASP city Larkana and other concerned Police officials.