Indeed, a library serves as the backbone of society, fostering education and growth on multi­ple fronts. However, in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, the Taj Li­brary, despite its significance, fac­es numerous challenges that hin­der its effectiveness in supporting students and learners.

Taj Library, situated near Jan Mu­hammad Road, plays a vital role in catering to students preparing for various competitive examinations, including medical, engineering, lectureships, and more. It offers separate sections for both male and female students. However, the internal environment of the library is far from ideal. Issues such as the lack of cold drinking water, unre­liable electricity supply, limited seating capacity, and disturbances due to overcrowding have plagued the library’s environment. The stu­dents, who pay a monthly fee for access, are often left dissatisfied with the conditions.

Furthermore, Taj Library some­times denies registration to stu­dents when its capacity is reached, forcing them to seek alternative study environments. In these less-than-ideal conditions, students re­sort to using mobile phones for entertainment, leading to noise and disruptions that affect those trying to study in silence.

As a member of the Taj Library, I can attest to the challenges faced by students, hindering our education­al progress. Therefore, I urge the li­brary authorities to address these basic issues promptly. Additionally, the installation of CCTV cameras can help monitor activities both inside and outside the library, ensuring a conducive learning atmosphere.

It is crucial that Taj Library, as a valuable educational resource, provide the necessary infrastruc­ture and environment for students to study effectively and without interruptions. The library’s role in nurturing the educational growth of the community cannot be un­derstated, and it should be sup­ported accordingly.

NAWAZ NIGWARI,

Kech.