Indeed, a library serves as the backbone of society, fostering education and growth on multiple fronts. However, in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, the Taj Library, despite its significance, faces numerous challenges that hinder its effectiveness in supporting students and learners.
Taj Library, situated near Jan Muhammad Road, plays a vital role in catering to students preparing for various competitive examinations, including medical, engineering, lectureships, and more. It offers separate sections for both male and female students. However, the internal environment of the library is far from ideal. Issues such as the lack of cold drinking water, unreliable electricity supply, limited seating capacity, and disturbances due to overcrowding have plagued the library’s environment. The students, who pay a monthly fee for access, are often left dissatisfied with the conditions.
Furthermore, Taj Library sometimes denies registration to students when its capacity is reached, forcing them to seek alternative study environments. In these less-than-ideal conditions, students resort to using mobile phones for entertainment, leading to noise and disruptions that affect those trying to study in silence.
As a member of the Taj Library, I can attest to the challenges faced by students, hindering our educational progress. Therefore, I urge the library authorities to address these basic issues promptly. Additionally, the installation of CCTV cameras can help monitor activities both inside and outside the library, ensuring a conducive learning atmosphere.
It is crucial that Taj Library, as a valuable educational resource, provide the necessary infrastructure and environment for students to study effectively and without interruptions. The library’s role in nurturing the educational growth of the community cannot be understated, and it should be supported accordingly.
NAWAZ NIGWARI,
Kech.