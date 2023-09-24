Sunday, September 24, 2023
Tensions erupt at Paris protest as police car attacked

Agencies
September 24, 2023
PARIS  -  The French government on Sat­urday denounced “unaccept­able violence” at a protest led by the hard left against police brutality, with officers trapped in their police vehicle after it was attacked, an AFP cor­respondent said. The nation­wide protest came just under three months after the point-blank killing by a policeman of a youth outside Paris at a traffic check sparked over a week of rioting in Paris and elsewhere.

Hundreds of people wearing black and in hoods broke away from the main march of sever­al thousand people in Paris

They smashed the windows of a bank branch and threw objects at a police car stuck in traffic, an AFP reporter said. 

Paris police said that the po­lice car was attacked with a crowbar and only the interven­tion of an anti-riot police unit al­lowed the release of the vehicle.

A video later published by the BFMTV channel and shared on the internet showed a group of masked protesters running af­ter the car, repeatedly kicking it, as one man smashes a window with a crowbar. An officer gets out and brandishes his service weapon, but does not fire it and gets back in the vehicle.

“We see where anti-police hatred leads,” Interior Minis­ter Gerald Darmanin wrote on X, formerly Twitter, denounc­ing “unacceptable violence” against the police. Paris po­lice chief Laurent Nunez said three people had been arrest­ed over the incident. Unions said some 80,000 people were expected to protest across France, responding to a call by the radical left including the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party but police put the number at 13,800.

Agencies

